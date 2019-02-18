Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

TKO: Kris Bryant Out of Context

Posted 11:11 pm, February 18, 2019, by

The Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant arrived at  Spring Training and was peppered with questions about his comments towards St. Louis and the reaction it got  from Yadier Molina.  Bryant said the "boring" comments were taken out of context.  The Kilcoyne Opinion says there was a better answer.

