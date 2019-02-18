× Wisconsin Beats Illinois 64-58, Ending Illini’s Four Game Winning Streak

The four game winning streak for Illinois is over. Wisconsin put a halt to the Illini’s winning ways with a 64-58 victory on Monday night in Madison, WI.

The Illini broke out to an early 10-2 lead, but couldn’t hold that edge. The Badgers got a dunk from Khalil Iverson at the first half buzzer to cut the Illinois lead to 26-25 at the break. Wisconsin grabbed their first lead of the game at 28-26 early in the second half. The game went back and forth from there. Ayo Dosunmu’s layup and foul tied the game at 52-52 with 4:06 to play, but Illinois could never regain the lead. Brad Davison’s jumper gave the Badgers the lead for good at 54-52. Davison led all scorers with 18 points. Dosunmu with Illinois’ leading scorer with 13 points.

The lose drops the Illini’s records to 10-16 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten Conference play.