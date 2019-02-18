Woman becomes first ‘openly known person with autism’ to practice law in Florida

PARKLAND , Fla. – When Haley Moss was diagnosed with autism at the age of three, her parents were told she’d be lucky if she ever got a driver’s license or even made a friend.

Last month, Moss, 21, became the first openly known person with autism to be admitted to the Florida Bar.

That came after giving the commencement speech at the University of Miami School of Law and after earning two degrees from the University of Florida. She’s also published two books, according to the Daily Business Review.

“I’ve been working tirelessly to help change the conversation about autism,” Moss told WINK News. “I’m one of the first that we know of that’s open about it.”

Moss told WINK she doesn’t set boundaries for herself and her biggest piece of advice is “to not set limits.”

“Being different isn’t less. It isn’t bad. It’s just different,” she told WINK. “And different can be extraordinary. There are plenty of things that are difficult for me, but I want you to see what I’m good at.”

Moss currently practices health and international law at a law firm in Miami. She wants people to know that those with autism can still succeed and reach their biggest goals.

“The biggest misconception is to not see us not just for disabilities,” Moss told WINK. “To see us for what we can do rather for what we can’t and, to see us for our strength rather than our weaknesses.”