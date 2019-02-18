× Woman dies in hot tub after husband allegedly closes lid on top of her

WHEELING, Ill. — A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after his wife died in the couple’s hot tub, according to WGN.

Police said they responded to the couple’s home Feb. 9 in reference to an unresponsive female victim in the home’s outdoor hot tub. She was later identified as 57-year-old Laura Huska.

Outdoor surveillance video showed Laura Huska distressed and unable to get out of the hot tub. Eric Huska, 58, initially tried to help her, but then partially closed the lid of the hot tub while Laura was still inside. Eric Huska then went inside his home. Later that night, he returned to the hot tub and found Laura unresponsive and floating in the water.

Laura Huska was taken to Glenbrook Hospital and pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Eric Huska was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.