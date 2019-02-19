× Carjacking suspect escapes after chase, crash in Fenton

FENTON Mo. – Police are searching for the suspect who escaped after stealing a car in Fenton Monday night.

According to authorites, the car was taken at Uncle Bill’s Pancake House on Manchester around 10:00 p.m.

Police pursued the car for some short time before the suspect crashed on Bowles Avenue near West Park Center Drive.

The suspect jumped out of the stolen vehicle and escaped on foot.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found.