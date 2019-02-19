Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Carjacking suspect escapes after chase, crash in Fenton

Posted 5:02 am, February 19, 2019, by

FENTON Mo. –  Police are searching for the suspect who escaped after stealing a car in Fenton Monday night.

According to authorites, the car was taken at Uncle Bill’s Pancake House on Manchester around 10:00 p.m.

Police pursued the car for some short time before the suspect crashed on Bowles Avenue near West Park Center Drive.

The suspect jumped out of the stolen vehicle and escaped on foot.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.