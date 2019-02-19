× Dog put down by St. Louis County Animal Control did not have rabies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri health officials confirmed Tuesday that a dog rescued more than a week ago and later euthanized after biting a vet tech did not have rabies.

A postal worker found a dog collapsed in an alleyway between two St. Louis City homes on February 8 and contacted Stray Rescue.

Stray Rescue picked the dog up and took her a clinic in St. Louis County called Veterinary Specialty Services.

The dog, given the name “Faust, had shown signs of improvement but bit a veterinarian tech, breaking the skin. She was euthanized within six hours after being picked up by St. Louis County Animal Control.

Faust couldn’t lift herself up, she was unable to walk, swayed back and forth, and had inappropriate neurological responses to stimuli – all signs she might have had rabies.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received Faust’s brain and spine on February 14. The remains were tested the same day and came back negative for rabies.

Stray Rescue disagreed with the decision to euthanize Faust and argued there were better options than putting the dog down.