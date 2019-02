Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Got a few dollars to spare? Why not use them to help the family of fallen first responders by going bowling.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson rolled into St. Peters this morning where they're warming up for the Bowling for Badges event.

Bowling For Badges

6:30pm - 10:30pm March 8th

Bowlero Bowl

8070 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

St. Peters, Mo.