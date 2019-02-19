× Hazelwood man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Hazelwood man for allegedly having sex with an underage minor last summer.

In August 2018, the sheriff’s office began investigating a sex crime involving a 15-year-old victim. She told detectives she met 22-year-old Marlon Luckett on a social media site earlier that summer. The 15-year-old said Luckett drove to her home in Lincoln County in June 2018, raped her, and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Authorities spent months searching for Luckett but couldn’t find him until February 13, 2019, when he went to the St. Charles Police Department to report his cellphone had been stolen. St. Charles police took him into custody.

Lincoln County detectives spoke with Luckett, who said he met the victim on Snapchat and he drove to her house in Lincoln County. Luckett confessed they had sex twice and that he knew the girl was underage at the time.

Luckett also stated he was diagnosed with an STD four-years earlier but claimed treatment.

Prosecutors charged Luckett with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. He was jailed on a $40,000 cash-only bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.