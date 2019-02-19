× Illinois to increase minimum wage to $15 over next six years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed SB 1 into law Tuesday morning. It will raise the minimum wage in the state to $15 over six years.

The plan would bump the $8.25-an-hour rate to $9.25 on Jan. 1. After moving to $10 on July 1, 2020, it would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Major business interests oppose the pace of the phase-in. They prefer a tiered approach with lower hourly rates in regions outside Chicago with lower costs of living.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker opposes that approach. He campaigned on a $15 minimum wage and told Democrats controlling the Legislature he wants to sign it into law before his Feb. 20 budget address.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider issued this statement about the wage increase, “This is only the beginning of J.B. Pritzker’s war on taxpayers and small business. Nearly doubling the minimum wage will destroy entry-level jobs, raise prices for consumers, and bust budgets at every level of government. Pritzker pledged to govern differently and listen to all parties and stakeholders, but those turned out to meaningless words.”