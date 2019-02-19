Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Man found dead in St. Louis Children’s Hospital bathroom

Posted 11:04 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 19, 2019

St. Louis Children's Hospital.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hospital bathroom.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hospital security found the 34-year-old man about 8 a.m. Monday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A cause of death has not been determined but police said there were no signs of trauma. Drug paraphernalia was found near the man.

It wasn’t clear how long he had been in the bathroom.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

