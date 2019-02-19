Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower

Posted 7:23 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, February 19, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) _ Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.