Missouri prisons, jails closer to becoming no-drone zones

Posted 11:21 am, February 19, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Drones would be grounded near state correctional facilities under legislation that has received initial approval in the House.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pilots could be charged with a felony if they drop weapons or drugs, or if they use a drone to help an inmate escape under a bill that received first-round approval Monday.

The original measure banned flights only near state prisons, but an amendment that was approved would also ban flights near municipal and county jails, private jails and mental health hospitals.

The Department of Corrections supports the move, saying 11 states have enacted similar restrictions. The federal government has also restricted flights near federal prisons.

The measure still requires a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration.
