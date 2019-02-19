MoDOT prepares for winter storm during Tuesday’s evening rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A storm is expected to move through our area during the evening rush.

The snow is expected to hit Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. with it tapering off around midnight. The snow will steadily transition to sleet, then freezing rain and finally freezing drizzle and then drizzle.

District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said MoDOT crews will be fully staffed with more than 200 plow trucks ready to plow snow off the roads throughout the duration of this snowstorm.

If possible, MoDOT is advising motorists to adjust their travel times.