Moms Demand Action group heads to Jefferson City for annual advocacy day

Posted 7:08 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, February 19, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –  Hundreds of moms will head to Missouri’s capital to demand lawmakers pass sensible gun laws. The group Moms Demand Action is holding its annual advocacy day Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Jefferson City.

They are fighting to have guns taken from people who have been issued an order of protection by a court. They also oppose a bill to modify the state’s concealed carry law.

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America was formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

