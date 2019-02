Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nature's Path Foods is recalling more than 400,000 boxes of its kids' gluten-free cereal because they may contain "undeclared gluten," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

The voluntary recall affects Choco Chimps boxes with a best by date of August 27, 2019, Jungle Munch boxes with a best by date of August 1, 2019, and Gorilla Munch boxes with a best by dates of August 24, 2019, and September 21, 2019.