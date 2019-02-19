Oprah and Talbots continue Dress for Success partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Network news anchor Gayle King and "O Magazine" are teaming up again this year with Talbots to launch their fourth annual Capsule Collection benefiting Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that provides women the tools they need to achieve economic independence.

Gayle King, national television host and editor-at-large of O Magazine, and Adam Glassman, creative director of O Magazine, join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to talk about the collaboration the benefit of empowering women in the workplace through their attire.