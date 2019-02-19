Snow forecast for St. Louis Tuesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this evening into tonight.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that today will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 30's. A fast hit of winter weather is likely this evening. It starts as a burst of heavy, wet snow after 6pm. That snow will steadily transition to sleet, then freezing rain and finally freezing drizzle and then drizzle.

Accumulations of snow and sleet will range from 1” to as much as 3” in a few spots with a very light glaze of ice also possible. The greatest impacts will come between 6pm and midnight.

This storm will not impact the afternoon bus stop but may impact the latter half of the evening commute. There may be some lingering effects for the Wednesday morning rush-hour. With temperatures near or just above freezing, widespread icy roads are not expected Wednesday morning.

Tuesday Snow Forecast:

Timing – 6pm to midnight

What – Heavy wet snow changing to sleet then freezing rain then drizzle

Amounts – 1” to 3” of snow and sleet (probably closer to 1”)

Impacts – late evening rush will see the greatest impacts….by Wed AM rush roads will be mainly wet

