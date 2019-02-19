St. Clair County Health Department offers free Colorectal Cancer screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Colon Cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for both men and women. Physicians say colorectal cancer is cancer that can be prevented if detected early.

Kathryn Weisenstein director of Health Services joined FOX 2 to discuss the health departments free colorectal cancer testing. Information about the test is available by contacting the health department – phone 618-634-2297, extension 112.

The program to increase colorectal cancer screening is in effect through March.