Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart to perform in Alton this summer

ALTON, Ill. – Fly like an eagle to the Alton riverfront this summer as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Steve Miller Band comes to town.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will join the fun in a concert billed as “Classic Rock Meets Classic Country.”

Tickets go on sale at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22 at the Alton Visitor Center, LibertyBankAmphitheater.com, and through all Metrotix outlets. VIP tickets will be $150 per person, reserved tickets are $72 per person, and general admission tickets will cost $48.50 per person.

Steve Miller has sold tens of millions of records over his 55-year career. He reached international acclaim with the 1973 album “The Joker.” He went on to score with hits such as “Fly Like An Eagle,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Jungle Love.”

Marty Stuart is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer best known for the 1985 hit single “Arlene.” He’s had nearly 20 Top 40 singles over a four-decade career.