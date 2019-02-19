Tim’s Travels: Beat the clock at the Gateway Escape Rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY - Give your mind a workout, and not your heart.

Tim Ezell was live in South County where he was locked in a room where he needed observation and a lot of common sense to beat the clock. The Gateway Escape Rooms. is an escape room where you and a group of friends have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles in order to "escape".

Each room is filled with puzzles and clues and designed and fabricated here in St. Louis by the owner, Tim McNabb.

Find out more about other rooms, admission prices and business hours at gatewayescape rooms.com