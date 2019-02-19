Walk MS in Forest Park helps Multiple Sclerosis fundraising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Multiple Sclerosis is a debilitating disease, disabling the central nervous system. A new study shows that in the US, nearly 1-million people are living with MS which is more than twice as many as previously known.

Christie Derbin, Exec. Director of the National MS Society in St. Louis and Diane Earhart joined FOX 2 to discuss this year’s Walk MS at Forest Park, Sunday, April 14 at 8:30am.

Walk MS routes are fully accessible and feature one- and three-mile options. While there is no registration fee for Walk MS, money raised at Walk MS helps fund groundbreaking research and supports programs and services for those impacted by MS.