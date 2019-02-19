Webster Groves police share photos of strange crash, warn drivers about bad weather

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Officers with the Webster Groves Police Department are warning the public about exercising caution while driving by sharing a few pictures of a unique accident that occurred earlier Tuesday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the accident took place on Plymouth Avenue and involved a single vehicle.

The vehicle got stuck on the cables used to support a wooden utility pole.

Webster Groves police posted the following:

Today Officers responded to Plymouth Avenue for a single car motor vehicle accident. Luckily, no one was injured. While weather was not a factor in this accident, road conditions are anticipated to deteriorate throughout the afternoon and evening. If you must venture out, do so safely and allow time for the conditions. Please leave room for the plow and salt trucks who are out there to make your commute safe.