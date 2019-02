Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Pianist and songwriter Alberto Bof and wardrobe assistant Eric Fraizer from the Oscar-nominated movie "A Star Is Born" share their movie making experiences.

As independent workers, they are both working in collaboration with Intuit QuickBook's "Giving Credit Where Credit's Due" campaign—announced Wednesday February 20—that spotlights the contributions of talented behind-the-scenes workers in the film industry. The campaign is part of the company's ongoing "Backing You" project.

quickbooks.intuit.com