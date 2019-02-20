Area transportation departments expect to fix more potholes this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The St. Louis County Department of Transportation is estimating that this year’s pothole repair season will be even busier than in recent years.

“Typically, we do about 15,000 potholes a year. We’re probably going to be doing more than that this year, said the department’s Public Information Officer David Wrone.”

He said there’s no avoiding the pothole problem in places like St. Louis. The freeze-thaw cycles of a typical Midwest winter cause pavement cracks.

“Then you put traffic on that and the weight of the vehicle just invariably you’re going to have some pavement that gives way,” said Wrone.

Insurance experts with State Farm tell Fox 2 that vehicle damage caused by a pothole is generally covered under the collision portion of your auto insurance and subject to the deductible. Tires are not covered if that is the only part of the vehicle that is damaged.

To report a pothole on a road maintained by MoDOT call 1-888-ASK-MODOT. For roads maintained by St. Louis County call 314-615-8538. For roads maintained by St. Louis City residents can call 314-622-4800 or tweet the address to St. Louis Citizens’ Bureau @stlcsb. Drivers experiencing potholes on highways maintained by IDOT can call 1-800-452-IDOT.