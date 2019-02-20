× Collinsville man accused of assaulting police officer

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Collinsville man is being charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say Charles Thompson, 54, was originally picked up after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident on February 15, 2019.

East St. Louis officers saw a car wreck near the intersection of 16th and State Street. They tried to pull over a vehicle leaving the scene of the accident but the driver kept the car moving. They were able to get the car to stop at 12th and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say that a man got out of the vehicle and lunged at officers. That officer was able to take Thompson to the ground and place him under arrest. He kicked an officer when allowed to stand.

Thompson is also accused of scratching, spitting, and putting a jailer in a headlock while being booked a the police station. His bond is set at $40,000.