‘Daycare Fight Club’ now investigated by Missouri AG after charges dropped by STL prosecutors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General’s office is opening an investigation into a “daycare fight club” caught on camera at Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis. This investigation is separate from one opened by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office.

Two teachers from the Adventure Learning Center on Gravois were having children fight each other in a basement classroom on December 7th, 2016. The Missouri Attorney General’s office the video was originally obtained by Fox 2 News.

The Attorney General’s Office served Adventure Learning Center a civil investigative demand for documents related to this case. State investigators will review the documents and determine if there is any further action the office can take.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped criminal charges against the two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a “fight club” among the small children earlier this month.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.

The case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” The memo was provided by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey’s attorney. Both teachers were fired. Mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.

