Find St. Louis’ fishing hotspots with the Missouri Department of Conservation

ST. LOUIS – Fisheries management biologist Kevin Meneau joins us to promote the Missouri Department of Conservation's Fishing Hotspot program.

St. Louis has many hidden-gem fishing spots that MDC wants to share with local anglers. There are more than 80 public lakes comprising more than 1,200 acres of fishable water all within a one-hour drive of the Gateway Arch.

At the free event Thursday night, attendees can learn about fishing regulations, what species to look for, and the best way to catch them.

St. Louis Lake Fishing Hotspots

Thursday February 21 at 7 p.m.

Powder Valley Nature Center

11715 Cragwold Road Kirkwood

Pre-register at mdc.mo.gov