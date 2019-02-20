LouFest lawsuit explains why concert was cancelled in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It was supposed to be one of the biggest concerts in St. Louis until it wasn’t. LouFest organizers are filing a lawsuit that could give new clues about what caused the cancellation last year.

Fox 2 back in August reported, there were few explanations from the event organizer, Listen Live Entertainment and one of those pointed to "severe financial hurdles."

But now, Attorney Matthew Jacober with Lathrop Gage LLP said that a lawsuit filed Friday against Logic Systems, the company which was supposed to provide lighting and sound, gives answers as to why the plans fell apart.

“Logic Systems, through its owner, Chip Self was actively engaged in efforts to thwart Loufest’s ability to put LouFest on in 2018," said Jacober.

The suit alleges that Self, made, “negative, misleading comments,” exaggerated statements regarding funding issues and suggested LouFest would be canceled.

“Chip Self, began to contact other vendors and insight fear in other vendors getting them to demand that their money be paid upfront," Jacober continued, “once those demands started to come in, those demands were, "We are not coming unless we get our money upfront.'”

Jacober said that following the cancellation, Logic Systems made an attempt to secure a city permit in order to have a live music festival this year, in the exact same spot in Forest Park where LouFest operates.

In a statement to Fox 2, Self said:

“We are aware that a suit has been filed, although we have not been served, and have not seen any documents. It appears to be a frivolous defensive tactic. We’ve expected something like this, and are fully prepared to defend ourselves vigorously.”

“I am not shocked that’s how a defendant who has been sued with allegations like this would respond,” said Jacober.

Jacober said that once Logic Systems receives the lawsuit, the company will have 30 days to respond.

Jacober also said it's too soon to know if and when LouFest will return.