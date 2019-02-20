× Man convicted of killing Officer Blake Snyder files for new trial

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A St. Louis County man found guilty for murdering Officer Blake Snyder wants a new trial. Trenton Forster is asking for one claiming the judge made several errors during his trial.

The motion alleges the judge blocked several pieces of prejudicial evidence and allowed a video feed for press and police which had a crowd of officers in the hall which quote “likely intimidated jurors.”

It also says the judge barred Forsters’ relatives that were on the witness list from watching and allowed Snyder’s widow Elizabeth to watch after her testimony.

Forster is scheduled to be sentenced to life without parole in April.