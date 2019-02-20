× Marijuana brick worth $3K found in Missouri donation bin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced that a cellophane-wrapped marijuana brick with a street value of $3,000 has been found in a Springfield donation bin.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the discovery was made last May as volunteers sorted through donations, but it only became public this month when the charity’s Ozark office highlighted it in its monthly bulletin.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Think Big Foundation president Tyler Moles says it’s “the most expensive thing ever put in the bin.” He says the charity initially hesitated to disclose the find. But he says donations of adult and children’s clothes and shoes are down during the cold winter months, so he’s hoping the publicity can serve as a reminder that the charity is collecting those items.

No arrests have been made.

