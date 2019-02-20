Missouri lawmakers bring back poaching restitution bill

Posted 12:11 pm, February 20, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal that would allow judges to order poachers to pay restitution fees ranging from $375 to $5,000.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the two identical bills filed in the Missouri House and Senate could gain more traction among lawmakers this year considering three recent cases in which elk were illegally killed.

Under the proposed legislation, the fees vary depending on whether poachers were convicted for illegally killing deer, elk, black bears, turkeys or paddlefish. The restitution money would go toward the state’s education fund.

Republican Sen. Mike Bernskoetter says the state’s maximum fine for poaching can be less than the cost of a hunting license, so many poachers take their chances.

The bill passed the House last year but died in a Senate committee.

___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.