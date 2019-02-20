× Money Saver – Anti-anxiety weighted blankets

ST. LOUIS – It’s all the rage, we’re talking about those anti-anxiety weighted blankets.

Now you don’t have to stress about spending too much with this exclusive offer for FOX 2 viewers.

Tanga online is offering either a 15 or 20-pound blanket.

These are down from as much as $189 for the 20 pounds to an exclusive price for you of $99 or get the 15 pounds for $89.99

It’s a reversible mink plush in either grey or blue.

Plus shipping is free.

Grab this deal here