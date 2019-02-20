Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Winter weather causes lane closures, delays on several area roadways

Money Saver – Anti-anxiety weighted blankets

Posted 7:05 am, February 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – It’s all the rage, we’re talking about those anti-anxiety weighted blankets.

Now you don’t have to stress about spending too much with this exclusive offer for FOX 2 viewers.

Tanga online is offering either a 15 or 20-pound blanket.

These are down from as much as $189  for the 20 pounds to an exclusive price for you of $99 or get the 15 pounds for $89.99

It’s a reversible mink plush in either grey or blue.

Plus shipping is free.

Grab this deal here 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.