ST. LOUIS – Dr. Greg Ward from St. Louis University Hospital introduces their "flexible" robotic surgery.

The new technology allows for surgery in previously unreachable areas without incision. The robotic arm enters at the mouth, and is controlled by a joystick like device.

ssmhealth.com/sluhospital