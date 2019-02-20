Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Winter weather causes lane closures, delays on several area roadways

Snowy mix leaves behind slushy roads and icy patches for morning commute

Posted 5:58 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55AM, February 20, 2019

TOWN COUNTRY, Mo. - Highways and main streets are clear, but secondary roads still remain slushy or ice covered Wednesday morning.

MoDOT officials are tracking road conditions as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain fell across our area Tuesday night.

Remember: 

-Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
-Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and moving equipment.
-If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Check the latest road conditions: https://fox2now.com/traffic/

Check the latest forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Forecast

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.