St. Louis Blues players’ wives help put smiles on the faces of expecting military moms

ST. LOUIS – While the St. Louis Blues are making history on the ice, they are also putting smiles on the faces of some expecting military moms.

Blues players better halves have put together a very special baby shower for the moms to be.

The wives of players have teamed up with Operation Shower to celebrate thirty expecting military moms at the Oh Baby Baby Shower at Stifel Theater.

“I feel like I’m more excited, I’m like give me your babies and stuff like that. You can tell they're excited to be here,” Molley Bozak, wife of Center Tyler Bozak

Thirty area women from Ft. Leonard Wood, Whiteman Air Force Base, Scott Air Force Base and National Guard are being treated to a top-notch shower courtesy of St. Louis based Operation Shower and Mutual of Omaha.

We give what we call our shower in a box. It’s something we give to every mom. Literally a full baby shower for that mom,” Leann Morrissey, Chief Officer Operation Shower.

Its gender specific, worth over five hundred dollars and meant to make sure these women have less financial stress while their spouse is deployed or while they are busy working until they give birth.

“We would like to do this every year. We would like to do this three times a year if we could. We work with Operation Shower's schedule,” said Shannon Allen, wife of Goalie Jake Allen.

Shannon has been at all four St. Louis showers, she didn’t have kids in the beginning, but now has two daughters and she wants these mothers to be stress-free, “These families provide the ultimate sacrifice for our country and Canada. It's great to see the full circle of Operation Shower comes together.”

One expectant mother expressed appreciation, “It’s amazing. I did not expect this much. Walking in and seeing the decorations they are amazing. People are so nice. Just feel so appreciated,” said Andrea Huffstetler, expecting mom from Whiteman AFB.

The focus is on families that are separated at some point during the pregnancy.

“It just feels like such a cool opportunity for us to host a shower for all these women that are away from their husbands more so than we are in our hockey world,” said Bozak.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can do so by contacting Operation Shower.