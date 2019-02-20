St. Louis entrepreneur creates home-plate shaped pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Justin Mark from JustinTime Snacks joins us with their "Stadi-yum" home plate pizza that will now be available at Walmart.

The kick-off event will be held at the Manchester Walmart Supercenter on Wednesday February 20 just in time to get ready to celebrate the Cardinals' first pre-season game this Saturday. Attendees can sample the home-plate shaped pizza as well as other locally-made products that are now available in Walmart stores.

JustinTime Snacks applied for Walmart's open call which gives U.S. entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their products directly to buyers for the world's largest retailer. Walmart has made a 10-year commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs.

Mark, a former Marlins draft pick and Frontier League player, has a 5,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on the hill where the stadi-yum homeplate pizzas are made.

Home Plate Pizza Event

Wednesday February 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Manchester Walmart Supercenter 201 Highlands Blvd. Dr.