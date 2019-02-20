St. Louis Police Chief discusses his department’s investigation into Officer Alix’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police Chief John Hayden sat down for an exclusive interview with Elliott Davis about the investigation into the shooting death of Officer Katlyn Alix. She was killed by a fellow St. Louis Police Officer during horseplay with guns at his house. Chief John Hayden defended his handling of the investigation.

Why didn't St. Louis call in the State Police to take over the investigation? The Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department is handling the case itself.

Chief Hayden says they've handled many police-involved shootings. They know what they're doing handling cases like this.

Nathaniel Hendren is charged in the shooting. A third male Officer at Hendren's Apartment, where the shooting took place, has not been charged. Alix was off duty at the time, but the two men were on duty miles away from their patrol areas.

Was anyone was tracking the officer's locations so they would know who was patrolling where? Chief Hayden says they been having some technical problems with the GPS features in the computers because they are 10-years-old. He's not sure if the two men where tracked or not but says that will all come out in the investigation. Chief Hayden says he has ordered extra checks on officers in the field.

Chief Hayden reserved some sharp words for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner who accused police of being "obstructionists." He called that characterization, "irresponsible!"