The magic behind Dolby movies

ST. LOUIS – Screenwriter and Forbes contributing writer Mark Hughes gives us a behind the scenes look at how Dolby creates movie magic.

Dolby technology helps to bring movies to life whether you're watching them on the big screen or at home. All five films nominated for Oscars in sound editing and sound mixing were presented in Dolby Atmos, and five of the eight best picture nominees used both Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Watch the 2019 Academy Awards—broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in L.A.—Sunday at 7 p.m.