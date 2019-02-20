The magic behind Dolby movies

Posted 11:56 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, February 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Screenwriter and Forbes contributing writer Mark Hughes gives us a behind the scenes look at how Dolby creates movie magic.

Dolby technology helps to bring movies to life whether you're watching them on the big screen or at home. All five films nominated for Oscars in sound editing and sound mixing were presented in Dolby Atmos, and five of the eight best picture nominees used both Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Watch the 2019 Academy Awards—broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in L.A.—Sunday at 7 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.