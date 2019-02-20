Tim’s Travels: Benefits of HVAC Cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Joe Mack and his family have been cleaning air ducts in the St. Louis area for over 28 years.

Tim Ezell talked with Mack about some of the benefits of HVAC Cleaning. Mack says "if your air ducts look dirty, they probably are," and that dirty HVAC systems should only be cleaned by a reputable, certified HVAC professional.

Some of the things that may lead a homeowner to consider more frequent cleaning include:

• smokers in the household

• water contamination or damage to the home or HVAC system

• residents with allergies or asthma who might benefit from a reduction in the amount of indoor air pollutants in the home`s HVAC system

• after home renovations or remodeling

• prior to occupancy of a new home.