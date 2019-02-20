× Walmart rolling back prices for ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday. Stores across the United States will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.

Participating stores in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri include locations in Arnold, Ballwin, Belleville, Cape Girardeu, Carbondale, Collinsville, Effingham, Farmington, Festus, Florissant, Godfrey, Granite City, Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, Rolla, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Peters, and Wentzville.

Participating stores in southern Illinois include locations in Arnold, Ballwin, Cape Girardeu, Farmington, Festus, Florissant, Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, Rolla, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Peters, and Wentzville.

Many more stores are participating across the country – click here to see the full list.