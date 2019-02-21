WATCH LIVE: Police hold press conference following arrest of Jussie Smollett

Butterfly House offers free admission Friday for Blues 12th win

February 21, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.  - Even the butterflies at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield are showing their blue and celebrating the St. Louis Blues' winning streak!

More than 2,000 blue morpho butterflies have joined the 1,500 free-flying butterflies in the Butterfly House’s conservatory for its annual Morpho Mardi Gras event.

If the Blues win their twelfth game in a row Thursday night, the Butterfly House will offer free admission on Friday to anyone who wears Blues apparel or uses the passphrase 'Let`s go blue morphos!'

