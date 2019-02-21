Butterfly House offers free admission Friday for Blues 12th win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Even the butterflies at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield are showing their blue and celebrating the St. Louis Blues' winning streak!

More than 2,000 blue morpho butterflies have joined the 1,500 free-flying butterflies in the Butterfly House’s conservatory for its annual Morpho Mardi Gras event.

If the Blues win their twelfth game in a row Thursday night, the Butterfly House will offer free admission on Friday to anyone who wears Blues apparel or uses the passphrase 'Let`s go blue morphos!'