Driver abandons puppy in cart outside Virginia grocery store
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who abandoned a puppy in a cart outside a Chesterfield grocery store last week, according to WTVR.
Chesterfield Animal Services tweeted that someone left a German Shepherd puppy in a grocery cart near the entrance of Lidl around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
“Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue,” officials said.
Police are currently searching for the suspect and accepting tips.