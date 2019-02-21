Elderly man dies after being rescued from north St. Louis house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man died from a fire at his home in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

St. Louis Firefighters responded to the home in the 3800 block of North 27th and Bremen Avenue just after 2:00 a.m.

The one-story brick house was well insulated causing heavy smoke inside the structure.

We are told nearby neighbors told firefighters that there was an elderly man still inside of the home.

He has rushed to a local hospital where he passed away while undergoing emergency treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details will be posted as this story develops.