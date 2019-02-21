How to pick the best summer camp for your child

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Safety is a top priority when you send your kids off to summer camp. Parents want to make sure their children are well cared for by a reliable facility and staff.
We're giving you a crash course in choosing a summer camp in this week's report from the Better Business Bureau.

Look for camps that are certified by the American Camp Association. ACA-accredited camps have met up to 300 nationally recognized standards.

For more information on an individual camp or to check a BBB business profile, go to BBB.org or call 888-996-3887.

 

