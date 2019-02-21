Illinois and Missouri scrambling to patch potholes during nicer weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Road crews in Illinois and Missouri are on the attack. They're taking advantage of the nicer weather to fill potholes.

If you think the pothole problem is worse than normal, you're right.

The Illinois Department of Transportation had 80 workers across metro east dedicated to patching potholes Thursday. Experts estimate there are three times as many this year as last.

MoDOT also had crews out making repairs. A spokesman says there are about the same number of potholes as usual. However, they are appearing earlier.