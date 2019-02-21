ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Legendary magician Criss Angel returns to Las Vegas with his new show Mindfreak at Planet Hollywood in a theater re-named just for him. The all-new production features mind-blowing never-before-seen illusions including 75 of his iconic "show-stoppers."
Magician Criss Angel returns to Las Vegas with new Mindfreak show
