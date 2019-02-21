× Man accused of taping dog now facing federal charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) – An eastern Missouri man already facing state charges of animal abuse is now facing federal charges, too.

A federal indictment announced Thursday charges 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges Garcia already had a felony record when he possessed a weapon on Sept. 14. No further details about that crime were released.

Garcia was charged earlier this month after a Jefferson County deputy found a small dog in a ditch and wrapped in tape. Fingerprints from the tape led police to Garcia, who allegedly told authorities he believed the animal was spying on him for police.

The dog recovered and was reunited with its owner.