Missouri man charged with infecting woman with HIV

February 21, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri man has been charged with infecting a woman with HIV and then offering her money to not cooperate with law enforcement.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that charging documents say 36-year-old Marcus Price didn’t tell a woman he had tested positive for HIV before having unprotected sex with her last year in Springfield.

He was charged under a state law criminalizing HIV exposure that dates back to the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. The charge carries a possible life sentence, and lawmakers have been under pressure to rewrite it amid complaints that it’s outdated. Price also faces a witness tampering charge.

Prosecutors say he’s “an ongoing danger to the community” because he recently posted a Facebook ad asking for cuddles. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

