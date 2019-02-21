× Monkees singer Peter Tork dies at 77-years-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Peter Tork, a blues and folk musician best known as his work with the Monkees, has died at 77-years-old. He was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer affecting his tongue, in 2009.

The official cause of death has not been released. This message was posted to Peter Tork’s Facebook page broke the news of his death to fans:

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world. As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues – we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately. This page will remain open for your use in sharing your thoughts with your fellow fans and hopefully helping you through your own grieving journey, however the team will not be available for some time as we start to mend our own hearts and calm our minds.