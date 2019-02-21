× Neighbors say pregnant woman wounded in triple shooting at north St. Louis apartments

ST. LOUIS – A pregnant woman and two teenagers were shot at a north St. Louis apartment complex.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a woman and two females were shot at the Hillvale Apartments in the 5800 block of Selber Court just after 12:40 p.m. Police said the victims were conscious and breathing when they left the scene in ambulances.

Investigators learned people in an SUV fired shots at a 27-year-old man, who then returned fire with his personal firearm. The 27-year-old was not injured.

A 31-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were outside the complex during the shooting and were struck by gunfire from the SUV. The 31-year-old was struck in the arm while the 13-year-old suffered a graze wound to her head. A 16-year-old was inside an apartment when a bullet came through a window and grazed her leg.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A resident of the complex, who has lived there for 14 years, said she hears gunshots almost every day.

Another woman at the complex said she’s trying to get her cousin to move out of the apartment complex.

“Every day is shooting. They need to shut it down; like, it’s sad. Kids get off the bus, kids get ran over, there’s all type of stuff going on,” said visitor Judy Thurmon.